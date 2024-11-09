Bray Capital Advisors Sells 20 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Bray Capital Advisors cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in McKesson were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 127,542.9% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,874,000 after acquiring an additional 35,712 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in McKesson by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $5,160,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $531.00 to $688.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on McKesson from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $625.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,094,604.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $613.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $513.03 and a 200 day moving average of $551.60. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $431.35 and a 12 month high of $637.51. The firm has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.18. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $93.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.70%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

