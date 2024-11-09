Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) Trading 3.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.92 and last traded at $7.89. 32,431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 135,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.
Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Stock Up 3.3 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.77% of Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Company Profile
The Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (BDRY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Breakwave Dry Freight Futures index. The fund tracks an index of long-only exposure to the nearest calendar quarter of dry bulk freight futures contracts on specified indexes. BDRY was launched on Mar 22, 2018 and is managed by Breakwave.
