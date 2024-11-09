Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Trading Up 6.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Free Report) were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.52 and last traded at $5.25. Approximately 27,458 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 72,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

Bright Health Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56.

About Bright Health Group

(Get Free Report)

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bright HealthCare and Consumer Care. The Consumer Care segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services contracts through primary care clinics. It operates managed and affiliated risk-bearing clinics within its integrated care delivery system, which included embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.