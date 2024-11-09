British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Position Lifted by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4,526.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 320.9% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BTI. StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $35.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average is $33.90. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $39.54.

About British American Tobacco

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

