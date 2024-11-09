BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

BSF Enterprise Plc (LON:BSFA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.17 ($0.04), with a volume of 2528 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.05).

BSF Enterprise Stock Up 7.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.25 and a beta of 1.71.

BSF Enterprise Company Profile

BSF Enterprise Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire the businesses within biotechnology, innovative marketing, and e-commerce sectors. BSF Enterprise Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

