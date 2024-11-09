Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $169.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.79 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.47.

BLDR stock opened at $177.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.79 and a 200 day moving average of $168.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.08. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $214.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total value of $1,784,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,338.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 42.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

