BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analyst Says

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $124.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.69. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $74.69 and a twelve month high of $128.00.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The company had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 80,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,569,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

