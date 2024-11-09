Cadre Holdings, Inc. Enacts Changes in Bylaws to Enhance Governance PracticesCadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CDRE) recently announced significant developments in its governance structure with the approval and adoption of the Second Amended and Restated B

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Cadre’s 8K filing here.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

