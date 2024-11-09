Cahill Wealth Management LLC Has $10.74 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cahill Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 28,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.7% in the third quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $124.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.62 and a 200-day moving average of $111.78. The stock has a market cap of $90.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $90.29 and a 52-week high of $124.77.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

