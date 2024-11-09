Cahill Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cahill Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,860,000. Beckerman Institutional LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $710,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,896,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $549.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $498.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $398.21 and a 52-week high of $551.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.37.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.