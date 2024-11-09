Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of CALA remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,274. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

