CANADA GOOSE-TS (TSE:GOO) Issues Earnings Results

CANADA GOOSE-TS (TSE:GOO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.12, reports. The company had revenue of C$267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$255.00 million.

CANADA GOOSE-TS Stock Performance

Get CANADA GOOSE-TS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOO shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of CANADA GOOSE-TS from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CANADA GOOSE-TS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CANADA GOOSE-TS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CANADA GOOSE-TS

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CANADA GOOSE-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CANADA GOOSE-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.