Capital Performance Advisors LLP Acquires Shares of 527 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $265,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after acquiring an additional 45,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $405,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLDR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total value of $1,784,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,902,338.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $177.99 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $214.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.08.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

