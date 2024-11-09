Capital Performance Advisors LLP Invests $94,000 in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $990,761.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,729,324.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $990,761.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,729,324.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $38,548.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,154.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE:PINS opened at $29.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.31. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
