Capital Performance Advisors LLP Invests $94,000 in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $990,761.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,729,324.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $990,761.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,729,324.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $38,548.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,154.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Pinterest from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.22.

Pinterest Stock Performance

NYSE:PINS opened at $29.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.31. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

