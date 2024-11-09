Capital Performance Advisors LLP Makes New $112,000 Investment in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 211 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,829,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,025,964,000 after buying an additional 39,098 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,933,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,211,535,000 after buying an additional 176,336 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 484,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,804,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 452,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,337,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 241,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,468,000 after buying an additional 113,555 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of HUBS opened at $656.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $535.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $546.83. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $693.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 1,374 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $755,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,294 shares in the company, valued at $33,711,700. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 1,374 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $755,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,294 shares in the company, valued at $33,711,700. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $992,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,692,450. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,937 shares of company stock worth $3,194,673 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on HUBS shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $560.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $660.96.

Get Our Latest Report on HubSpot

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.