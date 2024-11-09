Capital Performance Advisors LLP Makes New Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $57.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.36. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 93.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.91.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

