Capital Performance Advisors LLP Takes $128,000 Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 424.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Ciena by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In related news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total transaction of $236,005.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 199,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,485,797.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $135,278.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,604,752.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total value of $236,005.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 199,997 shares in the company, valued at $13,485,797.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $568,123 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $71.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.72. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $72.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.48, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Ciena had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the communications equipment provider to reacquire up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lowered Ciena from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.08.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Stories

