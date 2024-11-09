Capital Performance Advisors LLP Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,080 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 13.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 24.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,439 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth $645,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Illumina from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Illumina from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Illumina from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.18.

Illumina Stock Down 2.6 %

ILMN stock opened at $151.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.56. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.26. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

