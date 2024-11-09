Carbon Revolution Public (NASDAQ:CREV) Shares Up 12.2% – Here’s Why

Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREV – Get Free Report) shares were up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.76 and last traded at $3.59. Approximately 75,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 61,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Carbon Revolution Public Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average is $7.03.

Carbon Revolution Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company manufactures and sells carbon fibre wheels to original equipment vehicle manufacturers for the automotive industry worldwide. It also provides associated engineering services; and sells tools. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Revolution Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Revolution Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.