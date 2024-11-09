Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $67.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.77 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 93.55% and a negative return on equity of 93.64%. Cardlytics’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Cardlytics updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Cardlytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDLX traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.37. 1,752,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,140. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Cardlytics has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $222.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott A. Hill bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $143,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $143,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Scott A. Hill purchased 40,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $143,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Gupta sold 22,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $87,036.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,298.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,573 shares of company stock valued at $151,612 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDLX. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Craig Hallum raised Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

