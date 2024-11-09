Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $67.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.77 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 93.55% and a negative return on equity of 93.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Cardlytics updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.
Cardlytics Price Performance
Shares of CDLX traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.37. 1,752,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,140. Cardlytics has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $222.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.70.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Scott A. Hill purchased 40,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $143,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Scott A. Hill acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $143,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Gupta sold 22,607 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $87,036.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,298.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,573 shares of company stock worth $151,612 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CDLX
About Cardlytics
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cardlytics
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.