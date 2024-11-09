Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $67.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.77 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 93.55% and a negative return on equity of 93.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Cardlytics updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Cardlytics Price Performance

Shares of CDLX traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.37. 1,752,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,140. Cardlytics has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $222.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.70.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott A. Hill purchased 40,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $143,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Scott A. Hill acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $143,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Gupta sold 22,607 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $87,036.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,298.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,573 shares of company stock worth $151,612 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cardlytics in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CDLX

About Cardlytics

(Get Free Report)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.