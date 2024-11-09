CARGO Therapeutics (CRGX) and The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) is one of 295 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare CARGO Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CARGO Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CARGO Therapeutics N/A -$98.15 million -0.44 CARGO Therapeutics Competitors $549.31 million -$36.47 million -15.66

CARGO Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than CARGO Therapeutics. CARGO Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CARGO Therapeutics N/A -50.68% -38.69% CARGO Therapeutics Competitors -4,957.16% -160.29% -43.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares CARGO Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

93.2% of CARGO Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of CARGO Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for CARGO Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CARGO Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 CARGO Therapeutics Competitors 1701 5011 13044 255 2.59

CARGO Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $30.33, indicating a potential upside of 35.66%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 55.31%. Given CARGO Therapeutics’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CARGO Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

CARGO Therapeutics beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About CARGO Therapeutics

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies. It also develops CRG-023, a tri-specific CAR T product candidate that targets tumor cells with three B-cell antigen targets. The company was formerly known as Syncopation Life Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2022. CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

