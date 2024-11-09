Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31), reports. Carisma Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 350.08% and a negative return on equity of 344.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 million during the quarter.

Carisma Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CARM opened at $1.01 on Friday. Carisma Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Carisma Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carisma Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Carisma Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carisma Therapeutics

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company's ex vivo CAR-M cell therapies include CT-0508, a CAR-macrophage, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; CT-0525, a CAR-monocyte that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; and CT-1119, a mesothelin-targeted CAR-Monocyte that is in pre-clinical stage to treat patients with advanced mesothelin-positive solid tumors, including lung cancer, mesothelioma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and others.

Read More

