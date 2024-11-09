Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $4.90 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 238,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,686 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCS opened at $20.30 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.37 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.21.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.076 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

