Carmel Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 26.5% in the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,482,000 after purchasing an additional 52,365 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $932,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 47.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 10,306 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 182.5% during the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 11,801 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 254.6% during the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 32,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 23,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.62.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $93.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.88 and a 200 day moving average of $71.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.44. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.35 and a twelve month high of $95.09.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $12,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 694,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,906,203.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $12,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 694,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,906,203.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $484,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,244 shares in the company, valued at $8,823,637.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,000 shares of company stock worth $20,330,835 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.