Carmel Capital Partners LLC Purchases 14,603 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 151,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,603 shares during the quarter. Blue Owl Capital accounts for 0.9% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 98.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OBDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James lowered Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Insider Transactions at Blue Owl Capital

In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $37,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at $135,420.32. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

NYSE OBDC opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $396.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.84 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 91.93%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

