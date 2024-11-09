Carson Advisory Inc. Buys Shares of 2,407 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,535.25. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.6 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $88.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.57 and a 1-year high of $91.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 57.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.68.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

