Carson Advisory Inc. Has $2.12 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.3% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 141,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 60,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 269.4% during the third quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $167.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.15. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $142.50 and a 1 year high of $177.94. The stock has a market cap of $395.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 31,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $5,380,688.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,897,483.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 31,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $5,380,688.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,897,483.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,597 shares of company stock worth $53,268,499 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

