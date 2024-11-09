Carson Advisory Inc. Has $6.50 Million Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,702 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF accounts for 4.1% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $6,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 31,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 48,823 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 32,876 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 240,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $30.29 on Friday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $30.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.41. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

