Carson Advisory Inc. Has $803,000 Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Carson Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,101 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,428,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,450,000 after buying an additional 503,059 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,603,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,073 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,296,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,584,000 after acquiring an additional 804,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,256,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,161,000 after acquiring an additional 128,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James Calvin O’rourke acquired 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,680.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,381.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Argus raised Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.80. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.