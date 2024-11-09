Carson Advisory Inc. Purchases New Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $258,957,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 974,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,656,000 after acquiring an additional 660,168 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 471.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 761,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,489,000 after acquiring an additional 628,511 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 90.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,265,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,938,000 after purchasing an additional 600,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 12,318.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,977,000 after purchasing an additional 526,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Snowflake from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Snowflake from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Snowflake from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.56.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $120.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.83. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total transaction of $31,974.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,932,582.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $61,357.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 759,473 shares in the company, valued at $83,511,651.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total transaction of $31,974.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,932,582.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,538 shares of company stock worth $7,061,544 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.