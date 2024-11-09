Carson Advisory Inc. Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 29.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Holistic Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.0% in the third quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 144.6% in the third quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $921,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,323,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 13,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock opened at $398.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $276.09 and a 12 month high of $399.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $374.05 and its 200 day moving average is $360.70.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

