Carson Advisory Inc. Sells 149 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Carson Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 47.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Diageo by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 77.0% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 151.0% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DEO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Stock Down 1.1 %

Diageo stock opened at $120.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.52 and a 200-day moving average of $132.49. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $161.64.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

