Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Cellebrite DI had a negative return on equity of 748.06% and a negative net margin of 82.28%. The business had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Cellebrite DI’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cellebrite DI updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Cellebrite DI Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CLBT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.61. 1,434,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50. Cellebrite DI has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cellebrite DI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

