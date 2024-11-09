Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth $195,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 3.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,799,000 after buying an additional 22,233 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 20.0% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in Centene by 5.5% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Centene by 4.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 203,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Centene

In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London acquired 4,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.80 per share, with a total value of $250,313.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 667,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,567,523.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

Centene Stock Down 3.8 %

CNC stock opened at $60.14 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $59.77 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.58.

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

