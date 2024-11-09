Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 72.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,845 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Century Communities were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 95.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Century Communities by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 11.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 50,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $4,632,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,275,527.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $4,632,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,275,527.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Box sold 11,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $1,128,989.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,858.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Price Performance

NYSE:CCS opened at $90.24 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $67.49 and a one year high of $108.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.13.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 10.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CCS. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Research Report on CCS

About Century Communities

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.