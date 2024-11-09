CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for CeriBell’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.
CeriBell Stock Performance
NASDAQ CBLL opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. CeriBell has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $29.53.
About CeriBell
