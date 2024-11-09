Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Announces Earnings Results

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Certara updated its FY24 guidance to $0.41-0.44 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.410-0.440 EPS.

Certara Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $11.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,081,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,430. Certara has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $19.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CERT shares. UBS Group upgraded Certara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Certara from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Certara from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $578,318.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,658.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 5,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $59,661.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,503.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $578,318.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,658.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

