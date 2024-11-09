CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Roth Mkm from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CEVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CEVA from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

CEVA stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $28.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,970. CEVA has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $669.72 million, a P/E ratio of -97.48 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.68.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $28.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.47 million. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CEVA will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 338.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 5.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

