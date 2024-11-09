CGI Group (TSE:GIB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

CGI Group (TSE:GIBGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C($0.12), reports. The firm had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.63 billion.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GIB shares. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of CGI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upgraded CGI Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CGI Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

