Chardan Capital Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Stock Price

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Chardan Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TNYA. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock opened at $2.76 on Thursday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $217.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Faraz Ali sold 9,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $28,171.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,276.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 19,539 shares of company stock valued at $56,468 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,862,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,973,000 after purchasing an additional 403,472 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 90.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 168,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 80,212 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,755,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,099,000 after acquiring an additional 247,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 26,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

