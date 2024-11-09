Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) Insider John Mazarakis Acquires 2,779 Shares

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) insider John Mazarakis purchased 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $43,963.78. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 372,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,896,256.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Up 0.3 %

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.64. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $310.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.21.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REFI. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth $8,224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 809,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 42,740 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 3.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 25.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. Its portfolio primarily includes offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

