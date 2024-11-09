Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) Insider John Mazarakis Acquires 2,779 Shares

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) insider John Mazarakis purchased 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $43,963.78. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 372,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,896,256.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Up 0.3 %
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.64. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $310.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.21.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.95%.
About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. Its portfolio primarily includes offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.
