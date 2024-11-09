Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$15.50

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Free Report) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on CHP.UN. Desjardins raised their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.81.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CHP.UN
Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Trading Down 0.6 %
About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst
Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.