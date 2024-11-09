CIBC Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock Price

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$134.00 to C$131.00 in a report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
BBD.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$70.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$128.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$114.33.
In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total value of C$534,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 4,000 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.57, for a total value of C$366,280.00. Also, Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total value of C$534,000.00. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
