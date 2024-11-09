CIBC Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock Price

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$134.00 to C$131.00 in a report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

BBD.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$70.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$128.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$114.33.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Shares of BBD.B stock traded down C$1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$97.95. 341,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,633. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$99.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$88.13. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$44.29 and a 52 week high of C$113.60. The stock has a market cap of C$8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.98.

In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total value of C$534,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 4,000 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.57, for a total value of C$366,280.00. Also, Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total value of C$534,000.00. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.