Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Stock

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

IART has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:IART opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.30, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $45.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $380.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 100.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 886 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 49,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 59,524 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,454 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.