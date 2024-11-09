Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stake Boosted by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,341 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 35.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 64,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 16,802 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 19.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 19.7% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE C opened at $68.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.28 and a twelve month high of $70.09.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus increased their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.06.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

