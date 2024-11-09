Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2024

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFDGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.95 million. Clearfield had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Clearfield Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of Clearfield stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.65. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The company has a market capitalization of $487.01 million, a P/E ratio of -55.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Clearfield from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Clearfield from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Clearfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearfield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Clearfield

About Clearfield

(Get Free Report)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

See Also

Earnings History for Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.