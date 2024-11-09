Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Upgraded to Hold at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $170.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $155.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CLX. BNP Paribas raised Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $165.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. Clorox has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $169.09.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Clorox will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 170.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In other Clorox news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clorox

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in Clorox by 3.0% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 2.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.2% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 17.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

