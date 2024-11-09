Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Holdings Reduced by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 338,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $27,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 595.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 121.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 73.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Cloudflare by 1,202.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $91.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of -314.83 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $430.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Janel Riley sold 3,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total value of $285,366.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,546,941.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $976,114.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,632,356.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Janel Riley sold 3,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total value of $285,366.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,546,941.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 477,043 shares of company stock worth $39,737,342 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NET. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.88.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

