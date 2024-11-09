Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Evercore ISI Analyst Says

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BNP Paribas lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.22.

CCEP traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $77.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,925,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,545. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.65. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $59.31 and a 12-month high of $82.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.79. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,854,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,155,000 after buying an additional 349,466 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,636,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,217,000 after acquiring an additional 115,604 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,204,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,788,000 after acquiring an additional 711,121 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 887,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,637,000 after purchasing an additional 29,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,839,000. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

